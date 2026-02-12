White House: ‘A Lot’ ‘Struggling with Joe Biden’s Affordability Crisis’, Press Pushes ‘Fake Narrative That the Economy’s in the Doldrums’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Carl Higbie Frontline,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai said people have negative views of the economy because there are “a lot of Americans who are struggling with Joe Biden’s affordability crisis.” And also stated that the media “are obsessed with trying to drive a totally fake narrative that the economy’s in the doldrums.”

Desai said, “[F]or one, there [are] still a lot of Americans who are struggling with Joe Biden’s affordability crisis. And we acknowledge that, and we’re trying to help them every day.”

He continued, “But the second thing is it’s just an onslaught of fake news by the media, who are obsessed with trying to drive a totally fake narrative that the economy’s in the doldrums. You’ve been hearing about how tariffs were supposed to ratchet up inflation for a year now, and inflation continues to cool. You’re supposed to hear about how tariffs would destroy our economy and create job loss and all these other things, and the exact opposite’s happened instead.”

