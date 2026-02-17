Auchincloss: DHS Shutdown GOP’s Fault, Dems Using ‘Power That We Have’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) blamed the DHS shutdown on “the false choice put forward by Republicans, who have control over the House, the Senate, and the White House” and stated that Democrats “are going to use the power that we have as a party to reflect Americans’ demands for individual freedom and respect for the rule of law.”

Co-host Brianna Keilar asked, “You’re a Marine veteran, still in the reserves, I believe. Your state is home to quite a bit of military. You’ve got multiple Coast Guard stations and sectors. You have industries that rely on them. What do you say to the families of those servicemembers who are concerned about their next paycheck in the middle of this shutdown?”

Auchincloss answered, “They’re being failed by the false choice put forward by Republicans, who have control over the House, the Senate, and the White House. The false choice is that, if you want to be able to go through an airport and have TSA screen you in an expeditious manner, if you want the Coast Guard to interdict drugs, then, somehow, you must also want to accept that ICE can act as thugs and disregard the rule of law and due process. I think Americans are smart enough to know that that choice is bogus, and they’re going to refuse to be gaslit by this administration about it.”

Later, he added that “in Washington, you use the power that you have at the moment that you have that leverage, and we are going to use the power that we have as a party to reflect Americans’ demands for individual freedom and respect for the rule of law.”

