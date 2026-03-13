A senior staff member for Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) reelection campaign has a history of raging against Breitbart News and President Donald Trump while aligning with radical leftists.

Matt Mackowiak, who serves as the communications director for Cornyn’s campaign, once demanded advertisers drop Breitbart News and said the outlet should be “defrocked” from the conservative movement, tweets unearthed by The National Pulse reveal.

“It’s time to defrock Breitbart from the conservative movement. Treat them like Infowars. Pressure their advertisers. Ignore them,” Mackowiak wrote in a post to X in 2016.

At the time, Sleeping Giants, a leftist group that organizes social media mobs in an effort to silence conservative voices, was demanding advertisers blacklist Breitbart News. Thousands of companies capitulated to the left-wing group’s virtual pressure campaign by 2017.

Mackowiak, who has a long history of hating on President Trump and aligning with Black Lives Matter after the death of George Floyd, continued lambasting Breitbart News in social media posts going forward, the report details.

In 2018, he said that “Promoting anything on Breitbart is one example [for ending a relationship].”

In 2019, he said bluntly: “I hate Breitbart.” He previously said Breitbart is “beneath contempt.”

In March 2020, Mackowiak said he hasn’t “taken Breitbart seriously in ten years.”

Mackowiak also went as far as calling for the firing of Breitbart’s now-Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle in 2016.

“Matt Boyle is a total disgrace and if Breitbart News has a shred of dignity & ethics it will fire him immediately,” he claimed.

Revelations of Mackowiak’s Breitbart hatred and Never-Trumper past are surfacing as Cornyn gears up to fight Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) in a runoff election on May 26. Whoever wins will ultimately face the blasphemous, abortion-loving Democrat nominee James Talarico in a fight for a U.S. Senate seat.

Paxton has lambasted Cornyn for paying “lip service” to MAGA while refusing to overturn the filibuster to pass the SAVE America Act and previously supporting several of President Donald Trump’s enemies.

Both candidates are eager for President Trump’s endorsement in the race. While it seemed Cornyn was set to secure the endorsement — with some arguing Paxton’s personal scandals may undermine his electability, despite his strong political prowess — Paxton was reportedly able to delay Trump’s decision in a masterful move that put Cornyn in the hot seat.

President Trump has said he will not endorse in the race until the Senate passes the SAVE America Act, a massive piece of legislation aimed at cracking down on voter fraud which is currently stalled because of the 60-vote threshold required by the filibuster. Trump had also said he expected whoever he choses not to endorse to drop out of the race.

Paxton responded by saying he would consider dropping out of the Texas Senate Republican primary runoff if the Senate lifts the filibuster to pass the voter ID bill. The artful move places the onus on four-term Cornyn to agree to end the filibuster to pass a major pillar of the president’s agenda — a move he has flip-flopped on under the pressure of preserving his reelection chances.

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In the meantime, Cornyn’s allyship with radical leftists like Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), ties to amnesty groups, and support for swamp creatures like Lisa Monaco, who was deputy attorney general during the Biden administration, are coming to light.

“He has talked a big game about loving Donald Trump. But, as you said, if you look at what he’s actually done — supporting the people that tried to destroy Donald Trump, and even during the election coming out saying that Donald Trump’s day is over — everything that John Cornyn did was designed to make sure that Donald Trump did not get reelected,” Paxton told Boyle during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

“If the people of Texas knew how viciously John Cornyn went after Donald Trump by encouraging and inciting these people like Jack Smith and Mueller and [Monaco] to basically destroy the president, there’s no way that the people of Texas would put up with that and vote for John Cornyn,” he continued. “This is the way John Cornyn works. He works behind the scenes usually, but that stuff is out in public, and we have the information. We just need to let the voters know.”

Breitbart News reached out to Mackowiak asking if he stands by his comments about Breitbart News and if he regrets spreading an attack on the outlet. Breitbart also asked if Sen. Cornyn agrees with him and if the lawmaker knew about Mackowiak’s comments before hiring him. Mackowiak did not return a request for comment by time of publication.