Pelosi: All of Our Democratic and Republican Presidents Have Been Patriots Until Now

On Thursday’s “Spectrum News One,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said all of our Democratic and Republican presidents have been patriots, except for President Donald Trump.

Discussing the House possibly flipping control in the midterm elections, Pelosi said, “We only need a handful, but I would rather have at least 30 now. But it doesn’t matter if I want to win more than we need, because I think the Republicans will try to play a stunt and challenge if it’s just a few seats. So it’s good to have the insurance of having many more. That’s the way I like it.”

She continued, “I’ve been in politics a long time, as you know, and we’ve had Democratic presidents, Republican presidents, they’ve all been patriots until now. We have to win this race.”

She added, “Our democracy is at stake. What is a democracy? A democracy is free and fair elections, an independent judiciary, freedom of the press, due process, rule of law, all of that, all of that diminished under this president and the Republicans in Congress.”

Pelosi concluded, “It’s not just about his second term and what that is. It’s about the Congress of the United States abolishing itself and just yielding to him on every score.”

