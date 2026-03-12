FBI Director Kash Patel: Old Dominion Shooting an ‘Act of Terrorism’

FBI director Kash Patel used an X post to announce that the FBI is investigating the Old Dominion University shooting as “an act of terrorism.”

He posted:

Earlier today, an armed individual opened fire at Old Dominion University, leaving one person dead and two others wounded. The shooter is now deceased thanks to a group of brave students who stepped in and subdued him – actions that undoubtedly saved lives along with the quick response of law enforcement. The FBI is now investigating the shooting as an act of terrorism. Our Joint Terrorism Task Force is fully engaged, embedded with local authorities, and providing all resources necessary in the investigation.

Earlier, Breitbart News cited various reports identifying the ODU shooter as a former National Guardsman who was convicted of supporting ISIS.

The alleged Old Dominion attacker, 36-year-old Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, was arrested on July 3, 2016, “for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.” In 2017, he was convicted and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Right Line News’s Eric Daugherty noted that Jalloh was a “migrant from western Africa.”

The attacker who opened fire on Burford’s Backyard Beer Garden in Austin, Texas, on March 1, 2026, was also from West Africa.

