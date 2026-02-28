Exclusive — SBA Admin Kelly Loeffler: Trump Saving Workers 4 to 6 Trillion in Taxes, Leading to Small Biz Manufacturing Boom

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler talked about economics.

Loeffler said, “Working family tax cuts…it’s an estimated 4 to 6 trillion dollars in tax savings for workers and for our industry.”

