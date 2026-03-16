Fans Shocked at the Piles of Trash Left by Climate Doom-Pushing Hollywood Celebrities After Oscars Night

Fans were shocked on Monday when photos of Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre hit social media showing how Hollywood’s A-List celebrities, who constantly cry about climate change and environmental issues, left the theater looking like a pigsty.

A photo of the theater showing mounds of trash, including water bottles, snack bags and food debris, and papers and programs, sparked a backlash among fans, the New York Post reported.

One commenter was amazed at the mess and replied, “Aren’t some of them environmentalists? Where’s all that ‘protect the planet’ energy now?”

“Save the mountains, keep them clean, blah blah blah … but look at the mess they leave,” another wrote.

One piqued commenter added, “Just look at the hypocrisy— “Save the Planet” my ass! You people, that’s right- you people are nothing but a bunch of SLOBS! Trash and filth left behind by the over blown media apparatus known as ‘talent.’ What a bunch of pigs!”

An X user noted that plastic bottles were left everywhere buy the same people who claim to be environmental activists. “It’s One Bottle After Another” he wrote.

Another ripped the A-Listers, writing, “I guess when your apart of the ultra wealthy elite you lose basic human decency.”

“The Elites make the mess and the lower class clears it after them,” an X user said.

“You’d think they’d have some more class,” a disgusted social media user said.

Despite the mess they left, several of Sunday’s Oscars stars used their time at the awards show to push environmental issues, including Jane Fonda, Javier Bardem, and Leonardo DiCaprio, the Post noted. The environmental activism goes back years at the Oscars, as well.

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