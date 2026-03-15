The military operation in Iran entered its sixteenth day on Sunday. The eyes of the world continue to focus on the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on international energy markets, while American allies in London and Seoul suggested they may be willing to answer President Trump’s call for assistance in keeping the critical waterway safe and open for tankers to transport oil worldwide.

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**Sunday’s live updates below. All updates in Eastern time**

8:30 AM: Elder Khamenei doubted son’s ability to lead

A report from CBS News claimed that American intelligence that was passed to President Donald Trump found that slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had concerns that his son, Motjaba Khamenei, was not qualified to succeed him as leader and did not think he was intelligent enough to handle the position.

Mojtaba Khamenei was selected earlier this week by the 88-member so-called Assembly of Experts to replace his father, who was killed at the outset of the U.S.-Israeli military operation against the totalitarian regime. However, days after the selection, Mojtaba has yet to appear in public, with reports indicating that he suffered injuries in an Israeli blast. It is unclear if he is even cognisant of the fact that he has become the third leader of the “Islamic Republic” of Iran.

President Trump has previously cast the younger Khamenei as a “lightweight” and suggested that he would not be in the position for long without his administration’s approval.

8:10 AM: No deal… yet

President Donald Trump said that while he would consider coming to an agreement with the regime in Tehran, he is not prepared to ease up the military strikes on the country until he hears a “very solid” offer.

“Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” Trump told NBC on Saturday evening.

8:00 AM: IRGC vows to hunt down Netanyahu

In a statement published on Sunday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — the main branch of the Iranian military — said that it plans to assassinate Israeli Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu.

“If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force,” the Guards said, according to the Times of Israel.

7:45 AM: UK and Korea examine deployments to Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump called on the international community to coalesce and to deploy naval assets to the Strait of Hormuz, the critical energy supply chain choke point off the coast of Iran through which around one-fifth of the world’s oil flows every year.

Amid multiple attacks on tankers in the Strait from Iran, shipments passing through Hormuz have dropped precipitously, threatening to send global oil prices soaring. Prior to the conflict, over 19 million barrels of oil passed through the Strait every day. According to the Financial Times, this has since dropped to around just 600,000.

President Trump name-checked several countries in particular, including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, as major powers that depend on oil passing unencumbered through the waterway and should therefore contribute to the effort to keep the pass open.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has deployed much of his nation’s naval assets into a forward projection amid the conflict in the Middle East, has previously expressed a willingness to form an international naval coalition to protect the global economy from being held hostage by Tehran and its proxies.

On Sunday, British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said that the UK is considering “any options” to keep the Strait open.

“It is very important that we get the Strait of Hormuz reopened,” Miliband said in an interview with the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg. “Any options to help the Strait reopen are being looked at.”

The energy secretary said that Downing Street is currently in contact with its allies, including the United States, on the best way to protect energy shipments. However, the left-wing politician said that the “best way is to de-escalate” the conflict.

Meanwhile, Seoul also expressed potential willingness to answer President Trump’s call for assistance, with a government spokesman telling the Korea Herald on Sunday: “We are paying close attention to President Trump’s social media comments and will continue to communicate closely with the US while carefully reviewing the situation before making a judgment.”

“The safety of international sea lanes and the freedom of navigation serve the interests of all countries and are protected under international law. Based on this principle, we hope that global maritime logistics networks will be restored to normal as soon as possible,” the official added.

Moon Seong-mook of the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy told the paper that the South Korean Navy’s Cheonghae Unit could be quickly sent to the Strait, given that it is already deployed in the region.

“The alliance allows South Korea to rely on US support when it faces security challenges,” Moon said. “If Washington asks for assistance in a difficult situation, it would be difficult for Seoul to simply refuse.”

“About 70 per cent of South Korea’s crude oil imports from the Middle East pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and if the disruption continues for a long period, it could fundamentally shake the Korean economy,” Moon added.

For earlier Livewire updates from Saturday, please click here