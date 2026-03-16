Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Diagnosed with Early-Stage Breast Cancer

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and will stay on nearly full-time in her official role during treatment, President Donald Trump shared on Monday.

Trump publicly announced Wiles’s diagnosis in a post on Truth Social.

“Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting,” he wrote.

“She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!” he added.

Trump lauded her strength and dedication.

“Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her,” the president wrote.

“Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American People. She will soon be better than ever!” he continued.

He added that he and First Lady Melania Trump are with Wiles “in every way.”

Wiles told the New York Times she received the diagnosis last week. She will begin a several-weeks-long treatment soon and echoed the president’s remarks, saying it was caught in the early stages and that she does not plan to take a leave:

“Nearly one in eight women in the United States will face this diagnosis,” she said in a statement to the New York Times. “Every day, these women continue to raise their families, go to work and serve their communities with strength and determination. I now join their ranks.” … “I am grateful to have an outstanding team of doctors who detected the cancer early and are guiding my care, and I am encouraged by a strong prognosis,” she said. “I am also deeply thankful for the support and encouragement of President Trump as I undergo treatment and continue serving in my current role.”

She added that she has a “strong” prognosis.

Wiles, sporting a pink blazer, sat next to the president at a Trump-Kennedy Center board members’ lunch shortly after the news broke.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 270,000 women annually are diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States.

Administration officials took to social media to share their well-wishes and prayers for the chief of staff. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a post on X:

Susie Wiles epitomizes what it means to be a strong leader. She is also one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. Susie led President Trump’s historic 2024 comeback campaign and is now spearheading the most successful administration in history. I know I speak for the President and the entire White House when I say that we are all praying for Susie and rallying behind her as she prepares to fight this battle against breast cancer.

Vice President JD Vance emphasized his family is praying for Wiles.