President Donald Trump said he does not want war, adding that he wants “wars less than almost anybody,” but that Iran’s leadership consists of “violent vicious people.”

While taking questions after signing an Executive Order to establish a taskforce aimed at rooting out fraud, Vice President JD Vance was asked if he was “completely on board with the current war in Iran.” Vance responded by stating the reporter was “trying to drive a wedge between members of the administration,” adding that he agrees with things Trump has “said consistently — going back to 2015” about how Iran should not have a nuclear weapon.

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Vance stated that he trusts Trump “to get the job done, to do a good job for the American people, and to make sure the mistakes of the past aren’t repeated.”

“I don’t want wars,” Trump said. “I want wars less than almost anybody, peace through strength. But, you know what, I’ve watched Iran for a long time, I’ve called them out 20 years ago when I was a civilian that liked watching the world. And, they’re violent vicious people — the leadership, violent vicious people.”

Trump continued to point out that the leadership of Iran has “killed 32,000 protesters over the last three weeks,” and added that if Iran “had a nuclear weapon, they would use it.”

“If you believe that Iran should have a nuclear weapon, there’s something wrong with you,” Trump added. “Because they would use it within…. the only question is, within one hour after they get it or one day. They will use it, and they will blow up the entire Middle East, not just Israel. They’ll start with Israel.”

Trump pointed out that people saw proof of this when Iran launched strikes against neighboring countries in the Middle East such as Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan.

The strikes against Iran’s neighboring countries came after Trump announced that the United States and Israel had launched joint strikes against Iran with the purpose of destroying “Iran’s stockpiles of missiles.”