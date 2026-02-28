Mark Cuban: Democrats Focus on Passing Laws Instead of Solving Problems

During an interview with PBS’s “Firing Line” released on Friday, businessman Mark Cuban said that “Democrats used to be a party of entrepreneurs. They no longer are. It used to be people that were part of the party were focused on solving the problem, as opposed to creating policy first,” but now the party is focused too much on passing laws as opposed to just doing things to solve problems.

Cuban said, “You have to be a problem-solver first. Democrats used to be a party of entrepreneurs. They no longer are. It used to be people that were part of the party were focused on solving the problem, as opposed to creating policy first, because policy — creating policy in this environment, particularly, is all about getting elected first, as opposed to solving problems. And I think they’ve got it backwards. I think you have to solve problems, which demonstrates to voters that you’re able to solve problems, and that they support people who can’t.”

He added that “if you gave Democrats a chance to sell dollar bills for 50 cents, they would try to pass a law that made it happen before just doing it.”

