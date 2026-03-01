Schiff: Trump Wrong to Kill Ayatollah, Iran ‘Posed No Imminent Threat’ to U.S.

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was wrong to kill the Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini because “it posed no imminent threat of attack to the United States.”

Host George Stephanopoulos asked, “Ayatollah Khomeini led a regime that brutalized its own people, launched attacks around the world for almost 40 years. So, as the president, is he right to take him out?”

Schiff said, “No. You’re right about the Ayatollah. He was a brutal dictator. This is a murderous regime. But at the same time, it posed no imminent threat of attack to the United States. They had not reconstituted their nuclear program, which the president just months ago said had been obliterated. They do not have ballistic missiles capable of hitting the United States. There was simply no basis to go in with this massive military campaign with the goal of regime change. ”

He added, “And the concern here is that we have unleashed factors in the region now that we cannot control if the Iranian people do rise up, as the president has called upon them to do, maybe they’re successful. Maybe they get slaughtered in reliance on the president’s implicit promise that we will be there to help them. Maybe the regime just takes a new form, an equally depraved regime. And then what have we accomplished? Maybe our service members are killed, as the president pointed out, that risk. And I hope and pray they remain safe. But those that are carrying out the mission and those that are in bases in the region. But the president has made no case to the American people. He sought no authorization from Congress. We need to return ASAP and take up a vote on the War Powers Resolution.”

