Tony Dungy ‘Disappointed’ After NBC Sunday Night Football Exit

NBC has informed longtime broadcaster and NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dungy that his time with the network has ended.

Dungy, who worked on NBC’s Sunday Night Football production in various on-air roles over the last 17 years, took to social media to express his “disappointment” over the news.

“I have been informed by NBC that I won’t be back with FNIA this fall, and it has given me time to reflect and also to look ahead,” Dungy wrote.

“It’s disappointing news, but I want to thank my NBC family for making the last 17 years so special. I’ll have lasting memories of my time there, especially with Rodney Harrison, who has become a tremendous friend. God has always directed me in these moments, and while I’m not sure what the next step will be for me—whether it will be in football, in broadcasting, or getting more involved in church and community outreach —I know God has plans for my life, and I can’t wait to see them unfold. And I am reminded of one of my favorite verses in the Bible, Romans 8:28. “God works all things for His good for those who love the Lord.”

Sunday Night Football has one of the largest ensembles of hosts and analysts among the NFL’s partner networks. Which means Dungy might not be the last cast member to be let go.