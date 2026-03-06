Speaker Johnson: Dems ‘Care More About Criminal Illegal Aliens than They Do American Citizens’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) took aim at Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown due to funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

Johnson said Democrats appeared to “care more about criminal illegal aliens” than Americans.

“At a time where we know we have known terrorists in this country because of you know, wide open borders and, you know, unvetted immigrants coming into this country from over 200 countries, including those with terror ties, that seems like reckless and irresponsible,” host Sean Hannity said. “But over in the Senate, they voted 51-45 to move forward, failing again a third time now to reach the 60-vote threshold. How do you get that over the finish line? How do you get the SAVE Act, which would bring voter integrity? You need proof of citizenship. You need voter ID, you know, to vote, which in many states you do not need.”

Johnson said, “We passed all this out of the House. To your point, we passed the SAVE Act twice, the Save America Act, most recently. We’ve sent the DHS funding, the Homeland Security funding to the Senate, and it’s getting stacked over there because the Senate Democrats are playing games, Sean. They’re playing games with the American people, their safety and security. And why is that? Because they care more about criminal illegal aliens than they do American citizens.”

“Remember at the State of the Union, the president gave them an opportunity to stand and applaud,” he continued. “He said, ‘What is the most important job of the federal government to protect American citizens or illegal aliens?’ We all stood and clapped, of course, and they sat on their hands. They’re showing you with their words and their deeds what they stand for.”

“It is not just foolish,” Johnson added. “It is dangerous. We know DHS has sent out warnings that there are sleeper cells of terrorists, probably throughout the country. There are dangerous lone wolf terrorists who may be out there seeking to do Americans harm, and this is not a game. And we’re calling on the Democrats to stop playing these foolish political stunts and get to the job of getting the Homeland Security funded. We have to get it done.”

