Chris Murphy: Trump Administration ‘Fails to Understand How to Achieve Any of Their Objectives’ in Iran

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said the Trump administration “fails to understand how to achieve any of their objectives” in Iran.

Host Jake Tapper said, “So as I just referenced this morning on Axios, two very Well-sourced reporters in the administration, Barak Ravid, Marc Caputo for Axios are reporting that the US is weighing, they have not made a decision, but are weighing sending in special forces to specifically seize Iran’s enriched uranium. You heard Senator Tillis say that might necessitate congressional authorization for use of force. What’s your reaction?”

Murphy said, “I mean, this is already a war that is becoming an ongoing disaster. It gets worse if the president is talking about putting ground forces in. You’re talking at that point about dozens, if not hundreds, of new American casualties. I think this administration just fails to understand how to achieve any of their objectives. So their objective shifts by the minutes. Sometimes we’re pursuing regime change, sometimes we’re not. They have been consistent about trying to eliminate Iran’s nuclear program. But what they fail to understand is that you can’t bomb knowledge out of existence, even if you were to do something wildly dangerous, like putting American ground forces in to try to extract some of their enriched uranium, they’re still going to be the knowledge inside Iran so that if you don’t actually succeed in putting a new leader inside that country, they’ll just be able to rebuild that capacity as soon as American forces are gone. So this is $1 billion waste of money every single day. We are pursuing objectives that the administration can’t actually effectuate, including using military force to try to destroy the knowledge that already exists inside Iran to build a nuclear weapon.”

