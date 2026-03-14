Republican strategist Rob Lockwood highlighted how President Donald Trump and his administration have done “so much” regarding energy to make life “more affordable” during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

While speaking to Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, Lockwood explained what energy meant “to the broader economic vision” of the Trump administration.

“It’s everything. Energy touches everything,” Lockwood explained, adding that the Biden years “were jihad on affordable, reliable energy.”

“If you look up intermittent — which is the left’s preferred choice, it means not continuous,” Lockwood added. “Which means, that Biden, and then Harris — when she started running, were putting America on a path to an energy Armageddon. It would have been economic devastation, and it would have killed our diplomacy leverage, because a strong energy policy — a strong exporting energy policy gives us a ton of diplomacy leverage.” He went on to say:

“President Trump has the greatest comeback of all time, and what does he do on day one? He declares a national energy emergency, because we were in an energy emergency. I think at the time, when he came in, 90 plus percent of power that was slated to come online, wasn’t baseload, which means it was unreliable, not continuous or steady. Biden and Harris wanted us to be reliant on energy sources that don’t work all the time.”

Lockwood continued to talk about the “four baby’s” of the Trump administration, such as, “drill, baby, drill,” “mine, baby, mine,” build, baby, build,” and “map, baby, map.”

“President Trump built this all-star team across the board, focused on these four babies to make America better, and more prosperous,” Lockwood added.

Lockwood highlighted how when Trump started his second administration in January 2025, he “opened off-shore drilling again.” Lockwood also shared how states such as Alabama, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, and Tennessee “allowed for $300,000,000,000 pounds more of coal to be mined,” adding that “some of that would’ve been completely illegal under Joe Biden.”

“Major things are happening. You already saw this crazy price relief at the pump, before this Iran episode. When the Iran episode ends, prices are going to come back down again for consumers. This is a temporary blip. So much has been done by President Trump and his team on energy that made life more affordable, and most importantly, stops the carnage of the Biden years.”