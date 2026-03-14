Iranian Foreign Minister Admits Mentioning Nuclear Bombs Like Witkoff Said, Claims It Wasn’t a Threat

During an interview with MS NOW on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded to claims that he told the U.S. that Iran had enough uranium to make multiple nuclear weapons by saying that he did say they had enough material that, if enriched further, could make ten nuclear weapons, but claiming that this was actually just trying to convey how big of a concession Iran was willing to make and not making a threat.

Araghchi said, “I never said that we are going to make the bombs. I said that we have 440 kilos of 60% enriched material, and that was not a secret, that is what is mentioned in the reports of the IAEA. So, I said that, look, this is mentioned in the report. This, if enriched more, can be good enough for ten bombs, as your own experts [claim]. So, we are ready to give them up and to give them away, we are ready to dilute them, to downblend them into lower degrees.”

He continued, “And by saying that, I wanted to say that the concession that we are going — that we are making is really big. But how they have interpreted that, I don’t know, maybe because the lack of enough knowledge, maybe because of their intentions to justify, as I said, the act of aggression, which cannot be justified.”

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