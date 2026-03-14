Gwen Stefani Says She Became a ‘Real Christian’ After Miracle Pregnancy at 44 that Her Son Prayed for ‘Every Night’

Singer Gwen Stefani says she returned to Christianity in her mid-40s, which was sparked by a “miracle” pregnancy at the age of 44, adding that this came after her older son began praying she could have another child.

“I was desperate at this point,” Stefani recalled during a recent appearance on Hallow: Prayer & Meditation, adding, “I really wanted to have another baby. I really did. And I couldn’t; I was old.”

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The No Doubt frontwoman explained that conversations she began having with an unnamed individual started to shift her worldview and deepen her faith.

“It was waking me up,” Stefani said of the discussions.

“And then my oldest boy, Kingston, comes up to me, and he’s like, ‘Mommy, I just, I really want you to have a baby.’ I said, “I’m sorry, your mommy’s too old to have a baby now,'” the “Just a Girl” singer added.

Stefani went on to say that her son, who was 7 or 8 years old at the time, began praying, “Please, God, let my mom have a baby.”

“And I was just sitting there going, ‘Wow, look at my little boy. He’s praying for me,'” she said of her reaction at the time, adding, “He was doing it every night.”

“I never asked him to do that. I never taught him that, really,” Stefani said. “I think it was, like, four weeks later, and I was pregnant with Apollo, who I had at 44 years old, naturally, totally a full-on gift.”

“And that was the first miracle,” the 56-year-old singer added.

After being told, “You can run from God or you can run to God in a situation, and it sounds like you ran to God,” Stefani replied, “I did. Well, I mean, I wasn’t built to do that.”

“I didn’t know. I was ignorant, like, I didn’t, and I still don’t know enough,” she said. “And it’s almost, like, scary, because the more you know, the more fear you get.”

“Because you realize, like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m running out of time, like, I need to get this together. I gotta be a real Christian. I’m not gonna make it. The narrow door. What am I doing?’ You know?” Stefani said.

As Breitbart News reported, in recent years, Stefani has been using her Instagram account — boasting millions of followers — to promote the Catholic prayer app, Hallow, sharing messages about the love of Jesus Christ and urging her fans to join her in praying.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.