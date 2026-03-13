‘Depressed’ Neil Young Working on Anti-Trump Protest Album

Rocker Neil Young says he’s “sad” and “depressed” by the news of the day under President Donald Trump and he needs to put out a new, Anti-Trump album to express his feeling about what he called the “worst president in the history of our country.”

The Canadian citizen who only became a U.S. citizen in 2020 so he could vote against Trump, claims he is “hurt for this country.”

“Folks, I am so hurt for this country,” Young wrote on his website. “Politics today is sad and depressing for me. I can’t do it anymore. I can go out and demonstrate my feelings about it. We have the worst president in the history of our country. Every day a bad TV show produced by DJT is what we get.”

“Now, thankfully, once again, I’m in the studio recording a new album with the Chrome Hearts,” he added. “I love the songs and the feelings of life and love. Music is. So far we have eight new songs. They make me feel.”

Young, whose biggest hit was “Heart of Gold” from 1972, has been railing about President Trump since the New York business man ran for president the first time.

In January, for instance, he demanded that Americans “rise up” to fight Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which he claims is “destroying America,” despite that ICE is not in any way affect the lives of most Americans.

“Wake up people! Today The USA is a disaster” the Canadian citizen wrote at the time.

He also attempted to make a strike against Trump by gifting his music catalog to Greenland, making his public declaration in response to Trump’s pressure on Greenland to work with his administration as it seeks to secure the vital geo-political asset from threats – now and in the future.

Despite Young’s claim to want peaceful resistance, though, last May he suggested that Trump should be assassinated by adding the line “86/47” in his overheated blog.

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