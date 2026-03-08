U.N. Ambassador Waltz: ‘Iran Has Been at War with Us’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” U.N. Ambassador Michael Waltz said Iran had been at war with the United States for many years.

Waltz said, “I can tell you as a veteran, you know, it breaks my heart in so many ways that we have had to deal with this threat across the Middle East for 47 years. And I want to be clear, the Iranian regime started this war in 1979, under Jimmy Carter, and thank God for President Trump. He is taking the old, decisive action that so many of his predecessors have failed to do, to end it, and to end this threat to the American people and our allies once and for all.”

Host Kristen Welker asked, “Do you describe this as a war against Iran?”

Waltz said, “Well, I describe it as Iran has been at war with us, as I just said.”

Welker asked, “So it is a war?”

Waltz said, “President Trump is ending it. I will leave it to the lawyers and those who deal with Congress in terms of the War Powers Act, which every administration has viewed as unconstitutional. That said, Secretary Rubio has been there day after day and week after week in recent months to appropriately brief congressional leaders. But I’ll tell you you know, who does believe, that they are being attacked, it is the soldiers, that have been buried for many, many years as a result of Iranian attacks and the proxy attacks.”

