Jeffries: Obama in Libya Is Different Because Iran ‘Isn’t Simply a Series of Military Strikes’, It’s ‘All-Out War’

On Monday's broadcast of CNN's "The Story Is," House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) argued that Operation Epic Fury is different from what President Obama did in Libya

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “How is that different from what President Obama did or other leaders have done when they launched military incursions without going to Congress as well? Don’t they — the president has 60 days to launch military action before he has to come to Congress.”

Jeffries answered, “Well, this isn’t simply a series of military strikes. This is an all-out war against Iran that now involves more than a dozen different countries and the expenditure of billions of dollars, perhaps a day, to drop bombs in the Middle East without a clear objective or clear strategy or a clear endgame. And so, that’s the problem. This is the first president, as far as we can tell, to launch this type of military conflict without bothering to try to convince the American people as to why it is all taking place, to persuade the American people. It’s one of the reasons why we believe that the war is already so deeply unpopular with the American people throughout the country.”

