Kelly: Trump Doesn’t Think Strategically or Even Know Much About War

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) claimed President Donald Trump didn’t “think strategically and he doesn’t seem to know all that much.”

Kelly said, “You know, I’ve been keeping a running list of about, I’m up to about 12 reasons why we are in this conflict. I haven’t heard the president give any kind of an explanation. For how this is good for the American people. I mean, folks are having a hard time affording gas which is obviously going up and will probably continue to do that but rent and groceries. You know, how does this benefit everyday Americans? We’ve got no explanation.”

He added, “The Straits of Hormuz now have, it’s publicly reported, have some sea mines there. That’s going to be, extra discouraging for ships to pass through there. 20% of the world’s crude oil goes through those straits. I would expect gas prices to go up under the situation we’re currently in. I don’t think this president, really anticipated how this would go. He didn’t have a strategic plan. He didn’t even factor Russia into this entire calculation you were talking about earlier. How the Russians are going to benefit from this. And I can’t imagine there was any thought to the war in Ukraine between Russia because, you know, we have a president that doesn’t think strategically and he doesn’t seem to know all that much. You know, this talk of unconditional surrender, I think you highlighted how ridiculous it is and sounds because it’s a ridiculous statement for him to make and for his press secretary to echo.”

