Major Cancer Research Breakthrough: Ivermectin Study Published in Anticancer Research Journal

The following content is sponsored by The Wellness Company.

Recently, The Wellness Company announced a first of its kind human observational study of the off-label use of Ivermectin and Mebendazole in the treatment of cancer was published by the Anticancer Research Journal.

Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer for The Wellness Company, and one of the authors of the manuscript, praised the results of this groundbreaking analysis. “In this first of its kind human observational analysis, off-label use of Ivermectin+Mebendazole showed a remarkable 84% Clinical Benefit Ratio in the treatment of cancer. These results indicate that the inexpensive and safe off-label applications of these medications could be an important breakthrough in the treatment of cancer.”

The Anticancer Research Journal is a major international oncology journal of the International Institute of Anticancer Research, established in 1995.

Nicolas Hulscher, of the McCullough Foundation, emphasized just how ground-breaking this type of study is: “Real world observational studies are incredibly important because they most accurately reflect how Ivermectin + Mebendazole are used in practical applications.” The publication of this study makes it the largest peer-reviewed human study on the use of Ivermectin + Mebendazole in the treatment of cancer.

84% of Cancer Patients Reported a Clinical Benefit

A new human observational analysis reports a striking 84.4% Clinical Benefit Rate using off-label Ivermectin + Mebendazole in cancer treatment. The findings indicate that widely available, low-cost, and well-known medications could represent a significant breakthrough in how cancer is treated. In the first-of-its-kind report, 197 cancer patients were treated with The Wellness Company’s U.S. compounded Ivermectin (25 mg) + Mebendazole (250 mg), according to a newly released study from The Wellness Company’s Chief Medical Board and the McCullough Foundation.

Of the 122 patients who completed the 6-month follow-up:

84.4% reported clinical benefit (no evidence of disease, tumor shrinkage, or stable disease)

(no evidence of disease, tumor shrinkage, or stable disease) 48.4% reported the strongest positive outcomes (tumor shrinkage or no current evidence of disease)

(tumor shrinkage or no current evidence of disease) 86.9% completed their initial prescription (with most side effects reported as mild)

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death globally, with conventional treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and targeted agents frequently limited by significant toxicity, high cost, development of resistance, and variable long-term efficacy.

The experts at The Wellness Company undertook this study because ivermectin and mebendazole have demonstrated highly promising anti-cancer activity in preclinical models. But despite compelling preclinical data and documented safe use in cancer patients, robust clinical evidence evaluating the ivermectin–mebendazole combination in oncology remains limited.

According to Dr. McCullough, “This study reveals an exciting new potential that should expand the consideration of ivermectin and mebendazole for inclusion in the treatment of multiple cancer types. We urgently need a full-fledged scientific investigation into this class of medications and their impact on cancer treatment.”



How You Can Get Ivermectin + Mebendazole

The Wellness Company is the only company in the world to prescribe U.S. compounded Ivermectin + Mebendazole, in a high-dose tablet:

Ivermectin – Backed by science and honored with a Nobel Prize, Ivermectin provides targeted treatment against parasitic infections, delivering reliable and effective care for your family.

Mebendazole – Trusted by healthcare professionals, Mebendazole targets and eliminates intestinal parasites with precision, ensuring your family’s health and well-being with proven efficacy and safety.

Head over to The Wellness Company today to order a 45-day or 90-day supply of the ultimate parasite cleanse – Ivermectin + Mebendazole. Simply fill out a quick medical intake form after checkout to complete your prescription request. U.S. Residents Only.

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