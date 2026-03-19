Dem Rep. Garcia: After Winning Midterms It’s Possible Dems Impeach AG Bondi

Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said if Democrats won control of the House in November’s midterm election, it was possible they would impeach Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Garcia said, “The subpoena has been already sent to the attorney general. There’s a tentative date of April the 14th. She needs to testify under oath, transcribed. And then that needs to be available to the American public.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “If she doesn’t do that, if Republicans allow the administration to do what they’re doing, not give all the files, not testify under oath for Pam Bondi, etc., etc., and House Democrats retake the House in November, which is possible, what would you, as the Chairman of the Oversight Committee do?”

Garcia said, “Well, one she would be held in contempt immediately to not comply with the subpoena to not turn over the documents. That would be number one. And if that were to continue, I think folks were talking about other more and stronger ways of either removing her or having the president remove her.”

Tapper said, “Impeaching her.”

Garcia said, “That has to be on the table. I think step one is a contempt process. She has to show up to the deposition. I think we in the majority will have direct subpoena power to get so many more documents, not just from the DOJ, but from the state and other places. That’s going to be important.”

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