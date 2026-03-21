Dem Rep. Julie Johnson: ‘Have to See Some Pretty Prolific Changes’ to Resolve DHS Shutdown

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Julie Johnson (D-TX) discussed the DHS shutdown and blamed Republicans for TSA and other parts of DHS being shutdown and said she “would love to see the situation resolved, but we have to see some pretty prolific changes in how ICE functions, and, right now, the administration hasn’t offered those.”

Johnson said, “I signed a discharge petition this week to fund TSA and to pay our air traffic folks so that we could not have this problem, and Republicans have refused to do it. Senate Democrats offered five different resolutions to get TSA funded and FEMA funded and the Coast Guard funded, again, rejected by Republicans.”

Host Blake Burman then asked, “I do see Tom Homan’s going to be meeting with Senate Democrats tonight, and we know sort of what happened last go-around at the end of last year, it ended up being Senate Democrats coming over to the other side. And so, I wonder if we’re getting close to the end here.”

Johnson responded, “I hope so. I would love to see the situation resolved, but we have to see some pretty prolific changes in how ICE functions, and, right now, the administration hasn’t offered those. But, again, there have been measures put forth in the Congress that would stop this, that would fund TSA immediately. Democrats have signed on to it, and Republicans have not, and I think the American people realize that. The Republicans are in charge of this government, but we are not — don’t have to fund an ICE program that we don’t believe in.”

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