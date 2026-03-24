Blumenthal: Iran Is Trump’s ‘War of Whimsy,’ ‘Delusion’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) claimed President Donald Trump entered into a “war of whimsy” and “delusion” in Iran.

Host Chris Hayes said, “I remember you. I think it was a few weeks ago coming out of, a classified briefing, if I’m not mistaken, in your role as, on the Armed Services Committee saying you were worried about that. Well, here’s the headlines we have. We have 3000 soldiers named, mobilized, plus 5000 Marines were already underway on ships. Is that the way you see this going right now?”

Blumenthal said, “Unfortunately, Chris, my deep fear is becoming a reality, and we seem to be on a path toward putting American sons and daughters in deeply harm’s way. And remember about Iwo Jima, it was one of the costliest battles in United States history to invoke that specter should make every American frightened, deeply fearful about the path we’re on, which is not a war of choice. It’s a war of whimsy and whim, impulse and delusion, in fact, self-delusion, because it lacks any clear plan or purpose, objectives or strategy. And therefore there is no exit endgame strategy. Now, other than perhaps putting troops on the ground to secure supposedly the Strait of Hormuz, which would be not just risky, it would be costly. And the Strait of Hormuz, controlled by Iran, was not a possibility. It was a predictable reality and Donald Trump seems to have operated without that reality in mind.”

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