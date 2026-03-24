Fetterman: Tragedies Like Sheridan Gorman Killing ‘Going to Continue to Happen’, Dems ‘Afraid of the Base’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that tragedies like the killing of Sheridan Gorman “are going to continue to happen.” And criticized Democrats for refusing to back the Laken Riley Act.

Fetterman said that “this is a serious, serious failure, and, now I — absolutely, it’s devastating as a father. So, I don’t know why anybody — and that’s — again, I was the lead, as a Democrat, for Laken Riley, because that’s why we have to require — to protect America from the dangerous elements that shouldn’t even be here illegally, always.”

He added, “Why can’t you just agree that if you’re breaking the law and you’re already here illegally, deport them? I just don’t understand. And then tragedies just like what happened to that young woman, they are going to continue to happen.”

Fetterman then turned to Democrats who won’t vote that way and said, “I guess they’re afraid of the base.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett