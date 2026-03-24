Marlow: Dems Sacrificing ‘American Lives for the Institution that Is Illegal Immigration’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow discussed Democratic lawmakers’ response to the fatal shooting of Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman.

Host Laura Ingraham said, “A Loyola University student full of promise murdered, and the suspect an illegal immigrant already on the radar, living freely in a sanctuary city. But instead of taking accountability Democrat leaders are back to their same tired talking points.”

During a press conference, Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) said, “I agree there have been real failures. Those failures, of course, and beyond the borders of Illinois, that’s their national failures and failure to have comprehensive immigration reform, a failure of the president to follow his own edict to go after the worst of the worst.”

Ingraham said, “Oh, wait a second, is that comprehensive immigration reform?”

Marlow said, “For such a dark story I can’t believe you found such a funny clip. He’s calling for amnesty. That’s what the amnesty means.”

Ingraham said, “Amnesty because someone is dead.”

Marlow said, “Exactly right. They’ve completely lost their minds. But this is their business. They sacrificed Sheridan Gorman because they want to have the sanctuary city business, because that provides their voters. It provides the workers unify the people to get the government aid.”

He added, “These people will do anything to sacrifice American lives for the institution that is illegal immigration.”

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