Kaine on More Dems Voting Against Offensive Weapons for Israel: ‘Momentum Will Continue to Grow’ Against Offensive Weapons

On Thursday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) commented on a vote to block offensive weapons from being sold to Israel where 40 Democrats voted against providing the weapons by saying that “we’ve grown from 17 opposing those weapons to 40 over the course of the last year and a half, and I think the momentum will continue to grow.”

Co-host A Martínez asked, [relevant exchange begins around 4:30] “One more thing, Senator, really quick, your Senate colleague, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), has been pressing to block weapon sales to Israel. More and more senators seem to be on board on this, what do you make of that?”

Kaine answered, “Well, there’s a distinction between defensive weapons and offensive. We want Israeli civilians to be defended, and so we are all supporting transferring defensive weapons. But the offensive weapons that are killing civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, we’ve grown from 17 opposing those weapons to 40 over the course of the last year and a half, and I think the momentum will continue to grow.”

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