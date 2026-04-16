Ty Cobb: Trump Is ‘Crazy,’ Has ‘Absence of Any Frontal Lobe Controls’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” former White House special counsel Ty Cobb said President Donald Trump was “crazy” and had an “absence of any frontal lobe controls.”

Cobb said, “I’m quoted early in that New York Times article as saying that a man is insane. I don’t think there’s any doubt about it. If you’ll keep in mind. A year and a half ago, just before the election, George Conway, published, or his PAC, published an open letter in the New York Times where 230 psychiatrists and mental health professionals called out malignant narcissism of of this man. Since that time in just in the recent past we’ve got snakes, drapes, pens. It’s just it’s just crazy and but it’s it’s not, it’s it’s not unheard of. I mean, what what what the what what what we see in a man who insists that Rob Reiner, who was murdered by a mentally incapacitated relative, Trump tried to personalize that as being he was murdered because of the anger that he had caused by being opposed by Trump.”

He continued, “When he attacks the Pope and tries to insist fraudulently that to the American people that it’s justified because the Pope believes that Iran should have a nuclear weapon when the Pope is on record being against nuclear weapons it just shows you how crazy this man is. And and the symptoms are clear.”

He added, “His vocabulary has shrunk. He’s resorted to profanity and threats, totally impulsive, suggestive of the absence of any frontal lobe controls.”

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