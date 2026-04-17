Fmr. Trump Counterterror Official: Economic Squeeze on Iran Might Take ‘Several Months’ Before Regime Changes Behavior

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Amb. Nathan Sales, who served as Coordinator for Counterterrorism during the first Trump administration, said that “our squeeze of the Iranian economy is not something that’s necessarily going to produce results instantaneously. It might require several weeks of patience, maybe several months of patience before those compounding economic harms [can] really be felt in Tehran and start to change the regime’s behavior.”

Sales began by saying that [relevant remarks begin around 3:05] “China is going to be feeling the hurt right now in much the same way that the mullahs in Tehran are starting to feel the hurt.”

He added, “[S]hocks that occur in one part of the market reverberate in other parts of the market. And I think we’re seeing that with respect to jet fuel. I think what this highlights is that our squeeze of the Iranian economy is not something that’s necessarily going to produce results instantaneously. It might require several weeks of patience, maybe several months of patience before those compounding economic harms [can] really be felt in Tehran and start to change the regime’s behavior. In the meantime, we might be looking at some more volatility in the markets.”

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