Brennan: ‘What Is Coming Out of Donald Trump’s Mouth Is Divorced from Reality’

On Tuesday’s “Deadline” on MS NOW, former CIA Director John Brennan said President Donald Trump’s statements about Iran were “divorced from reality.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “The Wall Street Journal had a devastating portrait and a deeply sourced piece of reporting over the weekend that basically concluded that Donald Trump has been an unsteady steward of the Iran war. I think that’s the most generous way to describe that reporting. What do you make of the assessment that our enemies and allies are able to make based on watching Donald Trump in the public arena over these last 45 days and consuming things like that Wall Street Journal report over the weekend?”

Brennan said, “Well, they know that what is coming out of the white House, what is coming out of Donald Trump’s mouth, is divorced from reality. And, you know, our adversaries and the Iranians know as well. And again, they’re just so shocked. I think everybody is shocked that the president of the United States has engaged in this type of performative actions, of, you know, misrepresenting the truth, lying and being so inconsistent and incoherent in terms of our strategic approach on this. And unfortunately, you know, we are really in a mess now, the world is in a mess because of this Iran war. And, you know, I do hope we’re going to be able to get out of it sooner rather than later.”

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