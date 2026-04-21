CNN’s Zeleny: Dems Have Now Picked Up More Seats Through Redistricting Than GOP

On Tuesday, CNN Chief National Affairs Correspondent Jeff Zeleny said that now that California has approved a redistricting measure that is favorable to Democrats and Virginia is projected to do likewise, “Democrats will prevail slightly in the overall map, in terms of the number of seats that have [been] picked up.”

Zeleny said, “Anderson, if you step back at this, really, a year into this redistricting fight that the president started with the Texas effort, followed by California and now Virginia, it really is about a wash now. And, in fact, Democrats will prevail slightly in the overall map, in terms of the number of seats that have [been] picked up.”

He continued, “So, largely, the gambit that the president started about a year ago to try and help his House majority in November has been erased entirely. The enthusiasm is still on the Democratic side, there is no doubt. There will be long-term questions about this Virginia redistricting effort, going from six Democrats and five Republicans to ten Democrats and one [Republican]. But, clearly, as so many voters have been mentioning to us over the weeks, fight fire with fire. So, that’s what Democrats did there.”

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