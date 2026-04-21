Homan: Deportation Numbers Will Come Back Up, We Got More Cooperation in Minnesota

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” Border Czar Tom Homan said that deportation numbers will come back up and said that the administration didn’t surrender in Minnesota because “We took over 4,000 people off the streets of that state, most of them criminals. Number two, we walked away with cooperation from just about every county jail and the state prison system,” which frees up officers.

Host Rob Finnerty asked, “Just a quick one, I’ve only got about 30 seconds, Tom, deportation numbers are down. Pre-Alex Pretti, Renee Good, we were at about 8,000 a week. Now, we are just above 5,000 a week. Kristi Noem’s gone. Greg Bovino is gone. Did the media and the Democrats win in the state of Minnesota? Are those numbers going to come back up?”

Homan answered, “Of course, the numbers are going to come back. We just hired 10,000 more agents. … Minnesota, I see people say we surrendered. No, we didn’t. We took over 4,000 people off the streets of that state, most of them criminals. Number two, we walked away with cooperation from just about every county jail and the state prison system, which means this: It’s safer for the officers. It’s safer for the community when we can arrest the public safety threat in the safety and security of the jail. So, rather than sending a dozen people to go look for somebody, a public safety threat in the [state] of Minnesota, now we’ve got one agent arresting one illegal alien in the county jail. What does that mean? That releases 11 other people to look for more people.”

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