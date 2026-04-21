Jeffries: GOP Will Be Lucky to Gain 2 Seats in Texas, We Took Away 4 in Virginia as ‘Response’ to Gerrymandering

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said that decreasing the number of GOP-leaning seats in Virginia from five to one is “a response to Donald Trump’s efforts to rig the midterm elections” and Republicans will “be fortunate if they even come away with two” seats as a result of Texas redistricting.

Host Laura Coates asked, “Clearly, an instance of trying to fight a kind of fire with fire. But the number of Republican-leaning districts in Virginia is going down from five to one, and there will be many who complain that gerrymandering is gerrymandering is gerrymandering. Is that fair in Virginia?”

Jeffries answered, “Well, this is a temporary measure that was a response to Donald Trump’s efforts to rig the midterm elections. We needed to stop the MAGA power grab.”

Later, Jeffries discussed potential redistricting in Florida and said that “in the same way that, in Texas, Republicans, who claimed that were taking five seats away from us aren’t winning those five seats, they’ll be fortunate if they even come away with two, in Florida, if they go down this map, with the failed Republican policies, the unpopular war, the fact that costs are out of control, the corruption that’s taken place in real time as a result of the Trump cartel, and the failure of Republicans to actually make life better for the people of Florida and all across the country, they’re going to suffer significant defeats in that state.”

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