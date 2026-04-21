Raskin: FBI Director Kash Patel ‘Is Just Not Qualified for the Job’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said FBI director Kash Patel was “just not qualified for the job.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “Congressman, that seems to me there’s a really sort of unnerving and dangerous dynamic whereby people in Trump’s orbit, particularly those, associate the Justice Department and law enforcement when they’re on thin ice with him, then need to do things that would ingratiate themselves, which means a kind of upped ante or incentive for abuses of power.”

Raskin said, “Yeah. Well, we saw with Pam Bondi, we saw with Kristi Noem, and the only thing they like more than suing the media is suing the government, because then they can settle the case against themselves and give themselves millions of dollars.”

He added, “Kash Patel is really on the run now. I mean, this is a guy who the public has understood for a long time is just not qualified for the job and is nothing but, you know, a political sycophant and flunky for Donald Trump. He’s been going after anybody who participated in the prosecution of the January 6th rioters and insurrectionists. He’s, you know, always been on an anti-gay kick. He has sacked lots of people, simply for political reasons, at the FBI. And he’s been actively engaged in the cover-up of the crimes associated with Jeffrey Epstein and Glenn Maxwell, and he’s led the opposition to the release of all of the files. So, people have understood he’s got his personal issues, too. He has abused the privileges of his office, misused the jets and the airplanes for him and his girlfriend. And he’s basically done everything other than run the FBI in the interests of the American people.”

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