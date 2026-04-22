Fetterman: Israel’s Security Will Be Up in the Air if Iran Not Dealt With Now, Dem Wins in 2028

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that if Iran isn’t dealt with now and a Democratic candidate is elected president in 2028, “100%, the security of Israel will be seriously up in [the] air.”

Fetterman said, “As things continue, Israel becomes more and more unpopular, and the Democrats are getting more aggressively, aggressively anti-Israel, between the guy with the Nazi tattoo in Maine or the guy in Michigan that describes Israel and Hamas [as] equally evil and things. So, that’s where we’re going.”

He continued, “So, if we don’t deal with Iran now, if a Democrat wins in 2028, 100%, the security of Israel will be seriously up in [the] air. And now you have a lot of Democrats that are willing to vote against Iron Dome, too.”

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