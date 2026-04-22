Kellogg: Arming the Iranian People ‘a Good Idea’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” former Trump National Security Adviser and former Trump Envoy Keith Kellogg said that arming the Iranian people is a good strategy.

Kellogg said, “I think it’s a good idea. But I’m on the hard [side] with saying using military force, in the sense, use the agency’s group that does that, their special operations group or use special forces to do it, go in with weapons, you just don’t give them weapons to use, you actually have advisers with them to help them train that, and you create guerrilla warfare. I think they’re ready for that. They’ll be able to do that.”

He continued, “But you compound the problems they’ve got to try to solve, and that’s what you want to do. You’ve got to break their will. You’ve got to break their command and control. And I think, eventually, they’re going to fold, economically, especially, the president has it right, he had the guts to do it.”

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