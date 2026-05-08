Abbott on Redistricting: ‘Republicans Can Fight Fire with Fire and We’re Going to Win It’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) discussed his state’s efforts to create congressional maps favorable to Republicans, noting that other Republican-led states were mimicking this tactic.

The Texas Republican vowed that the congressional maps were a response to what blue states were doing with theirs.

“Governor, we got to be really clear here,” host Sean Hannity said. “The people that mastered the art of gerrymandering districts to death even though it was unconstitutional are the Democrats. Now Republicans finally are saying, ‘No, we’re not going to take it anymore.'”

Abbott replied, “Sean, you’re spot on. So look at the entirety of all of the New England states. And all of New England, there are millions of Republican voters and yet there is no member of the United States Congress who is a Republican.”

“So they drew their lines a long time ago to eliminate Republicans in Congress,” he continued. “And what has happened across America is lines have been drawn illegally based upon race. And now in the aftermath of this Supreme Court decision, all the states are beginning to correct their maps that were drawn illegally for racial-based purposes.”

“We all know that discrimination on the basis of race is wrong, including in drawing congressional districts,” Abbott added. “And as you pointed out, with the addition of Florida, now Tennessee, other states stepping up, I applaud Louisiana. I applaud Alabama for joining what Texas actually began. It was Texas that led this effort from the start, adding five new Republican seats. We knew what was coming. We course-corrected the Texas map. It’s essential that all other states in America do the same thing to course correct what Gavin Newsom did, was done in Illinois, was done there in New York. And Republicans can fight fire with fire and we’re going to win it.”

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