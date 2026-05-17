Lindsey Graham: Cassidy’s Loss Shows ‘No Room in this Party to Destroy’ Trump’s Agenda

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sen. Bill Cassidy’s (R-LA) loss in the Louisiana Republican primary showed there was “no room” in the Republican Party to oppose President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let me ask you about the news overnight, Senator Bill Cassidy losing his primary in Louisiana. You worked closely with Senator Cassidy on a range of different issues, including a plan to replace Obamacare. He, of course, voted to convict President Trump back in 2021. And the impeachment trial. Now he’s lost his seat. Are you glad that Senator Cassidy is no longer going to be your colleague, Senator?”

Graham said, “No, I like Bill. I thought he was a great senator, but he made that political decision. He voted to impeach President Trump, which would have ruined his political life. He could never run for office again. Massey’s on the ballot Tuesday. He votes against Trump all the time. What’s the headline? Trump strong. Those who try to destroy Trump politically stand in the way of his agenda and are going to lose. Bill made a decision. What would LBJ do? Is it natural for a politician to go after people who try to destroy their political life? So Bill Cassidy lost because he tried to destroy Trump. Massey’s going to lose because he’s trying to destroy the agenda. You can disagree with President Trump, but if you try to destroy him, you’re going to lose. Because this is the party of Donald Trump.”

He added, “There’s no room in this party to destroy his agenda or to destroy him and his family as a Republican. Democrat. Do it all the time. If you align with Democrats and stop his agenda like Massie does, you’re going to lose. If you align with Democrats to drive him out of office like Cassidy did, you’re going to lose. I disagree with President Trump on occasion, but he endorsed me. It’s been enormously helpful to me. Thank you, President Trump, for endorsing me. It’s helped me in my primary. It’s just a reality. And it’s a good reality. I think President Trump is doing a hell of a good job. And if you try to destroy him, you’re going to get destroyed. That’s the takeaway.”

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