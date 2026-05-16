Exclusive: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on GLP-1s, Supplements, Sunlight, Working Out in Jeans

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talked about weight loss drugs.

Kennedy said, “I would say it’s a miracle drug. Because of the impacts that we’re seeing, not only on weight but also on, you know, there’s data out there now from MIT that shows that it helps kidney health, liver health, cardiac health in, you know, microdoses. … There are problems with them.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo