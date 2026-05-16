President Donald Trump attacked Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for campaigning for Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and called for someone to primary her.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump asked if anyone was “interested in running” against Boebert, whom he labeled as “Weak Minded.” Trump wrote in his post:

Is anyone interested in running against Weak Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District? You remember Lauren moved to the District when it became obvious that she couldn’t win in her original Congressional District (The Third!) — A Carpetbagger, indeed! Boebert is campaigning for the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!

“Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative,” Trump added. “Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!”

In a post on X, Boebert expressed that she was “not mad or offended” over Trump’s post. Boebert added that she “knew the risks when” she decided to support Massie.

“Yes, I saw the President’s post,” Boebert wrote. “No, I’m not mad or offended. I knew the risks when I agreed to stand by my friend Thomas Massie. I was, and will be, America First, America Always, and MAGA.”

Trump’s post comes as he has rallied behind Massie’s primary opponent, Captain Ed Gallrein. Trump has labeled Gallrein as being a “winner” and a “true Patriot.”

“The incredible people of Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, who want desperately to get rid of Thomas Massie, the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman we have had in many years, gave us a mandate to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! The person that will help us do the job, and do it right, is Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, Fifth Generation Kentucky Farmer, and American Hero, Captain Ed Gallrein, a true Patriot,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social in January.