Exclusive — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Biden Admin’s 453 Pages of Food Guidelines ‘Written by Lobbyists,’ Made Us Sick

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talked about food guidelines.

Kennedy said, “I was handed a document of 453 pages long, which was the food — the dietary guidelines that the Biden administration had developed over four years. And they were incomprehensible. They were clearly written by food industry lobbyists.”

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