Fmr. Trump Counterterror Official: We Need More Pressure on Iran, Can Move to Reopen Strait

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Amb. Nathan Sales, who served as Coordinator for Counterterrorism during the first Trump administration, argued that there needs to be more pressure on Iran and, “We can reopen the strait, or at least take steps to begin to reopen the strait so that the pressure is on one side, their side, and some of the pressure starts to come off on ours.”

Sales said, “I think, clearly, the time has come to impose massive pressure on Iran. Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean you pull the trigger tomorrow and resume major combat operations. But, at a minimum, you need to squeeze their economy by continuing to enforce the blockade –.”

Host Elizabeth Vargas then cut in to ask what more the U.S. can do.

Sales answered, “We can reopen the strait, or at least take steps to begin to reopen the strait so that the pressure is on one side, their side, and some of the pressure starts to come off on ours. That maximizes our economic leverage while weakening their economic leverage. That takes patience. And so, the question is, do the American people have the patience to see that strategy through? I think it can be successful, but it does require strategic patience.”

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