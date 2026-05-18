Mullin: ‘Just Now Hitting a Stride to Go After the Worst of the Worst’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated that due to the time it took to correct for inaccurate records they received from the Biden administration, “we are just now hitting a stride to go after the worst of the worst and get these illegals that the Biden administration had let terrorize our cities” and deport them.

Mullin said, “[Under] the Biden administration, they were letting in literally 150,000 to 200,000, in cases, a week into the United States. They had files on a lot of these individuals because they were, quote, paroled into the United States because they were claiming asylum. … But, when they released those, we had names and we had files on them. Now, when we started going and looking for them, only about 5% of them [were] correct. We started scrubbing all the databases, we started going through all of the public records, we started really dialing down on who we were going after, and now when we go and serve a warrant, we have a better than 90% chance [that] that individual is going to be there or be in that location.”

He continued, “So we are just now hitting a stride to go after the worst of the worst and get these illegals that the Biden administration had let terrorize our cities and terrorize our streets back to the country that they came from.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett