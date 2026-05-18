Report: At Least One Suspect Down in San Diego Mosque Shooting

At least one gunman is dead after a shooting Monday at the Islamic Center of San Diego, a report from NBC News indicated.

The San Diego Union-Tribune noted that police were called about a possible active shooting incident around 11:40 a.m.

The San Diego Police Department posted to X:

Approximately an hour later, the Police Department noted that the threat at the Islamic Center was “neutralized.”

CNN cited law enforcement sources saying at least one person was killed in the center. They later clarified that the one person is believed to have been a security guard at the mosque.

California is the most gun-controlled state in the Union. Those controls include an “assault weapons” ban, “sensitive places” prohibitions against concealed carry for self-defense, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a red flag law, universal background checks, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a concealed carry permit requirement, registration requirements for firearms, regulations on “ghost guns,” and numerous other laws.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.