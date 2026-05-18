Trump Rips Media over Iran Coverage: ‘They Have Gone Absolutely Crazy’

President Donald Trump ripped establishment media on Monday, contending that even if Iran surrendered, outlets like the New York Times would spin it as a victory over the United States.

Trump blasted the Times and others in a Truth Social post on Monday morning:

If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting “I surrender, I surrender” while wildly waving the representative White Flag, and if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary “Documents of Surrender,” and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A., The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media, will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn’t even close. The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way. They have gone absolutely CRAZY!!! President DJT

The post comes days after Trump scolded New York Times Chief Washington Correspondent David Sanger aboard Air Force One during the return flight from China on Friday.

“Mr. President, what would the use be of repeating the bombing? You did it for 38 days, and you did not get the political changes in Iran—” Sanger said before Trump jumped in.

“I had a total military victory, but the fake news—guys like you write incorrectly. You’re a fake guy, and guys like you write about it incorrectly. We had a total military victory,” Trump said. “We knocked out their entire navy, we knocked out their entire air force, we knocked out all of their anti-aircraft weaponry, we knocked out all of their radar.”

“We knocked out all of their leaders, number one, and then we knocked out all of their leaders in the second division, and we knocked out numerous of their leaders in the third division, and they’re very confused. We’ve had a total victory except by people like you that don’t write the truth,” Trump continued.

“I actually think it’s sort of treasonous, what you write, but you and the New York Times, and CNN, I would say, are the worst,” he concluded.