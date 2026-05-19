Moskowitz: ‘Anti-Netanyahu Movement Is More than Happy to Embrace’ Antisemites

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that “the anti-Netanyahu movement is more than happy to embrace all of these antisemites.”

Moskowitz said, “People say, well, look, we should be able to criticize the Israeli government. Of course, go criticize them. And people are going to say, well, just because we’re critical of Israel or critical of Netanyahu doesn’t make us antisemitic. And I would say, of course not. But the problem is, they’re the ones conflating it, not us. They’re the ones, as you see, they go right from Zionists to Jews super quick. And the anti-Netanyahu movement is more than happy to embrace all of these antisemites.”

He added that the negative trajectory on antisemitism is because “One, we’re allowing foreign countries to just own the social media space and fill Americans’ minds with propaganda to foment this problem. If Hitler had TikTok, I don’t know that any Jew would have ever survived, quite frankly. It is the ultimate propaganda tool, and we’re seeing propaganda just on that, on X. And the second reason it’s spreading so quickly is because a lot of really good people who hate what’s happening are being quiet.”

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