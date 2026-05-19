Moskowitz: We’ve ‘Passed the Rubicon’ on Antisemitism, Feels Like Mamdani Has to Apologize for Attacks Every Day

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said that he feels “we have totally passed the Rubicon now on antisemitism, and we’re not going back.” And “I feel like it’s every day now that Mamdani has to put a tweet out, the Mayor of New York has to put a tweet out that he’s very sorry about the antisemitic attacks in New York, and the NYPD is working on it.”

Moskowitz said, “My feelings are, we have totally passed the Rubicon now on antisemitism, and we’re not going back. This is the new normal for Jews in America right now.”

He added, “In fact, I feel like it’s every day now that Mamdani has to put a tweet out, the Mayor of New York has to put a tweet out that he’s very sorry about the antisemitic attacks in New York, and the NYPD is working on it. It’s not just me. It’s all of the Jewish members in Congress are getting this. I have someone serving 25 years, a constituent of mine, who had an assassination plot against me last year. We’re at the point now where most Jewish members have security outside their house, members of Congress, members of the Senate have to have security outside their house, have to have security where they go. Every synagogue in this country, temple in this country, has to have security outside of it. Soon, Jonathan, Jewish-owned businesses will have security outside of them, you’ll see delis have to have security outside of them. That is the trajectory we are on. And we’re on that trajectory for two reasons: One, we’re allowing foreign countries to just own the social media space and fill Americans’ minds with propaganda to foment this problem. If Hitler had TikTok, I don’t know that any Jew would have ever survived, quite frankly. It is the ultimate propaganda tool, and we’re seeing propaganda just on that, on X. And the second reason it’s spreading so quickly is because a lot of really good people who hate what’s happening are being quiet.”

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