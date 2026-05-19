Navarro: All of Iran’s Missiles Are Fueled by Chinese Fuel, Got Commitment on Stingers, ‘Going to Look Very Closely’ at Land Routes

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro stated that all of Iran’s ballistic missiles are fueled by rocket fuel from China and all of their drones have Chinese components, but we got a commitment from China not to send Stinger missile equipment to Iran and “we’re going to look very closely at the land routes. We’ve got the sea routes done, and we’ve got the air routes out.”

Navarro said, “[E]very single ballistic missile Iran fires at Israel or Saudi or UAE or anybody in between, that’s powered by Chinese rocket fuel, number one. Number two, every drone that delivers a strike across the Middle East, including at American military bases, those are components from where? Communist China. And number three, we beat — we pushed the Russians out of Afghanistan, then the Soviet Union, by sending the Taliban Stinger missiles, knocked their aircraft out of the sky. China can do the same thing with a Stinger equipment called MANPADS, okay. Now China, what we got out of that was they say they’re not going to do any of that.”

He continued, “Now, we’re going to look very closely at the land routes. We’ve got the sea routes done, and we’ve got the air routes out. There [are] land routes that come in from Pakistan from other — to Turkestan, there are all sorts of places. We’re going to watch that carefully, but so far at least they did that. That’s a big deal.”

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